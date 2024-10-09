First National Corp MA ADV Takes $259,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.