First National Corp MA ADV Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $192.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.