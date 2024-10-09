First PREMIER Bank Acquires 182 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.12.

MCD stock opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

