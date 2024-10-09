First PREMIER Bank Buys 116 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $85,440,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

