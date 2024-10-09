First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
