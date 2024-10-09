First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,808. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.