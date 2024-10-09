First PREMIER Bank Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.