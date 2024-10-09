First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,331 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

