First PREMIER Bank Sells 354 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

