First PREMIER Bank Sells 544 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

