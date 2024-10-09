First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 9.38% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

