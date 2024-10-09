First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 20,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $425.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 58.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

