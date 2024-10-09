First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,586 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

