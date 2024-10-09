First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.