First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.