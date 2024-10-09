Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $41.75. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 4,054 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

See Also

