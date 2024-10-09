FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.35. 2,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.
