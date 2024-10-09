Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $722.26 million and $4.10 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,584,686,686 coins and its circulating supply is 50,181,864,579 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,577,650,496.37155 with 50,151,601,119.48125 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469968 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,506,838.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

