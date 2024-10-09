Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.55.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

