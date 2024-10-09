Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Fluor has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

