Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($258.77).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($278.76) to £207 ($270.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($243.42) to £188 ($246.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

LON FLTR opened at £180.25 ($235.90) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £156.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($157.31) and a 52 week high of £188.45 ($246.63). The stock has a market cap of £32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,241.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.