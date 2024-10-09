Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
