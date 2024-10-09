Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.53. 7,953,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,588,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

