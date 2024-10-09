Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.64. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,839,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

