Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. 57,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,976. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

