Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.