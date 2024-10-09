Fox Hill Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.01.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

