Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin Covey worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $17,022,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 225.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,992 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

