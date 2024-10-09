Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.06 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 14257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

