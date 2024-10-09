Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.89 ($37.24) and last traded at €33.76 ($37.10). 791,636 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.57 ($36.89).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.77.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

