Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 143,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.4 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.