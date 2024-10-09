Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $261,348. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $481,940. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

