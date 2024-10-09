FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys 270,270 Shares

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of FrontView REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FrontView REIT stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $19.50.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

