FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.