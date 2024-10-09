FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

