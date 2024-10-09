FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3,710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 676.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 745.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 271,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter.

GAPR opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

