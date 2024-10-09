FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 125,782 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

