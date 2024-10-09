FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 2893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 100.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 405.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

