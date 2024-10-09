FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.