Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 103170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,826,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,157 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,655,000 after purchasing an additional 238,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

