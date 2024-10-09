Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,906 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

