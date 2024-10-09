Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 75 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of MAR opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average is $237.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

