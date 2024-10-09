Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $313.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $314.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

