Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

