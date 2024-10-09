Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 45,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

EMR opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.