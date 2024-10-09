Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 45,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.8 %
EMR opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.