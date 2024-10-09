Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 10,788 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 177,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

