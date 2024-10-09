Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 7,382 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $197,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.