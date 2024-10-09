Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.77.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

