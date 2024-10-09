Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 498 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

