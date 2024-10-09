Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
