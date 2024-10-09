Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 717.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.